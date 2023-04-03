Police: Teen charged in 17-year-old’s fentanyl intoxication death

Abilene police arrested 18-year-old Daisy Skilling in connection with the death of 17-year-old...
Abilene police arrested 18-year-old Daisy Skilling in connection with the death of 17-year-old in January.(Dickinson County Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABILENE, Kan. (WIBW/Gray News) - A teen in Kansas is behind bars as she stands accused of distribution of the fentanyl that killed another teenage girl.

The Abilene Police Department said they began investigating the death of a 17-year-old girl in January.

Officials said the girl had been found in her Abilene home and, after an autopsy, they determined she died from fentanyl intoxication.

On Monday, authorities said they arrested 18-year-old Daisy L. Skilling in connection with the investigation. Police said she was arrested on an outstanding Dickinson County warrant for the crime.

Skilling was booked on the distribution of a controlled substance causing death, use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana.

She is held on a $150,000 bond.

Copyright 2023 WIBW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather days have been issued for Tuesday and Wednesday.
First Alert Weather Days: Strong storms Tues & Wed
Officer struck, injured by car in Creve Coeur
Officer struck, injured by car in Creve Coeur
SUV crashes into Mobil On the Run in O’Fallon, MO
SUV crashes into Mobil On the Run in O’Fallon, MO
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
25 MAR 2023 - Salt Lake City, UT - St. Louis CITY SC and Real Salt Lake square off during match...
CITY SC takes first loss of season against Minnesota United FC

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower, Monday, April 3, 2023, in New York. Trump...
Trump returns to New York to face historic criminal charges
FILE - 1st Sgt. John Steed, right, leads military chants for troops from the Charlie 725 Main...
Lawsuit seeks records of toxic exposures at Uzbek air base
Jennifer Barlett
Interim prosecutor takes over cases in St. Charles County
Janet Protasiewicz and Dan Kelly are on the ballot for the Wisconsin state Supreme Court
Previewing the Wisconsin State Supreme Court Race on Tuesday
St. Louis County jail starts barber school, partners with professional barber
St. Louis County jail starts barber school, partners with professional barber