Over 100 people help find missing Ozark County, Mo. 2-year-old

OZARK COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Waylon Loftis is the 2-year-old from Ozark County who went missing Friday, March 31. He was found safe but not until the community came together to help search.

Ozark County Sheriff Cass Martin said nearly 100 people were looking for Waylon in Tecumseh, around Norfolk Lake. Multiple police departments, fire departments, sheriff’s offices, and volunteers who just lived in the area.

The man who found Waylon, Jonathan Belt, said he dropped everything to find him.

“The wind calmed just a little bit, and I heard like a whimper, or definitely in my mind it registered automatically as a kid,” said Belt.

“I can never repay him for what he’s done for us,” said Waylon’s mom, Marinda Loftis. “He’s a hero, everyone who showed up as a hero.”

Waylon caused quite a stir as he had escaped nap time and went into the woods. Crews and volunteers searched for hours.

“At least 90 to 100 people were there,” said Ozark County Sheriff, Cass Martin.

Sheriff Martin said Waylon was chasing a dog. He said this is no fault of the parents, as they had safety devices on the doors, but somehow Waylon got out.

“We threw drones at this, we threw search dogs at this,” said Sheriff Martin. “We had the manpower.”

“I was supposed to go pick my daughter up from some basketball games, I said I think I probably need to go over there and help because I’m familiar with the area,” said Belt.

Belt lives in Bakersfield, is ex-military, and is now a paramedic. He said when he found Waylon, he was in disbelief.

“He said, what happened?,” said Belt. “Well, you have got a little too far away from home.”

Sheriff Martin said they were lucky to find Waylon when they did just before sundown. Waylon’s mom said she could not thank everyone more.

“Everybody in our in all four counties were here,” said Loftis. “I was so shocked at how many people showed up.”

Everyone we spoke with could not believe how much the community rallied to help find the missing child.

“They don’t know anything about these people, but they are willing to put everything they possibly can to find this child,” said Sheriff Martin.

“Something lead me to do this, and I had the skills required to do it,” said Belt.

Sheriff Martin said if you lose your kid, time is of the essence, call 911.

Waylon is okay, his mom told us before he escaped he got a new fishing rod. After he was found, he told her he just wanted to go fishing.

