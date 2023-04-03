New ‘drop-in’ behavioral health center to open in East St. Louis

By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A new resource to help people battling substance abuse is opening in the Metro East.

The Comprehensive Behavioral Health Center was founded over six decades ago to provide outpatient mental health services to the Metro East community.

On Monday, the organization opened a new drop-in center. It will provide a safe and welcoming space, offering a variety of resources and services like counseling, peer support and educational workshops.

The center will also offer snacks, and a place to shower, do your laundry and find clothes.

It is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather days have been issued for Tuesday and Wednesday.
First Alert Weather Days: Strong storms Tues & Wed
Officer struck, injured by car in Creve Coeur
Officer struck, injured by car in Creve Coeur
SUV crashes into Mobil On the Run in O’Fallon, MO
SUV crashes into Mobil On the Run in O’Fallon, MO
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
25 MAR 2023 - Salt Lake City, UT - St. Louis CITY SC and Real Salt Lake square off during match...
CITY SC takes first loss of season against Minnesota United FC

Latest News

Jennifer Barlett
Interim prosecutor takes over cases in St. Charles County
St. Louis County jail starts barber school, partners with professional barber
St. Louis County jail starts barber school, partners with professional barber
ambulance
Thief took St. Louis Fire Dept. ambulance on a joyride, sang on its radio
storm damage
Dozens of homes damaged, power mostly restored following tornado in Metro East
Local Korean War soldier identified after nearly 70 years
Local Korean War soldier identified after nearly 70 years