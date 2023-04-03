New ‘drop-in’ behavioral health center to open in East St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A new resource to help people battling substance abuse is opening in the Metro East.

The Comprehensive Behavioral Health Center was founded over six decades ago to provide outpatient mental health services to the Metro East community.

On Monday, the organization opened a new drop-in center. It will provide a safe and welcoming space, offering a variety of resources and services like counseling, peer support and educational workshops.

The center will also offer snacks, and a place to shower, do your laundry and find clothes.

It is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

