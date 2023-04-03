Mother runs 44 miles for autism awareness

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Charles County woman spent her Sunday running for a cause.

Liz Gundlach ran 44 miles in 11 hours at Wapelhorst Park in St. Charles.

It was all part of a mission to raise awareness and money to help children with autism.

Gundlach has two sons with autism, so this effort is a personal one.

Money raised from today’s run goes to United Services for Children, a local organization providing therapy and early intervention to children with developmental delays and disabilities.

