Mother runs 44 miles for autism awareness

By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Charles County woman spent her Sunday running for a cause.

Liz Gundlach ran 44 miles in 11 hours at Wapelhorst Park in St. Charles.

It was all part of a mission to raise awareness and money to help children with autism.

Gundlach has two sons with autism, so this effort is a personal one.

Money raised from today’s run goes to United Services for Children, a local organization providing therapy and early intervention to children with developmental delays and disabilities.

