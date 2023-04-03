Local Korean War soldier identified after nearly 70 years

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A St. Louis soldier killed decades ago in the Korean War is making his way to his final resting place Monday.

U.S. Army Sgt. Merritt Wynn was reported missing in action while fighting in the Korean War. He was awarded the Silver Star for his service there. His remains went unidentified for nearly 70 years.

The Defense Prisoner of War Accounting Agency told News 4 they used DNA to identify Wynn at its Pearl Harbor lab. Wynn is set to be buried in Centralia, Illinois.

