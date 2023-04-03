Jackson County legislature passes conversion therapy ban

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Jackson County, Missouri, Legislature has passed a conversion therapy ban with full support from all members.

Ordinance #5731, which has a penalty provision, will now go to County Executive Frank White Jr. for a signature. His signature would pass it into law. White has already expressed support for a conversion therapy ban and said in a statement today that he looks “forward to signing this common-sense legislation into law.”

The news comes via a press release from the office of Legislator Manuel Abarca IV.

“This decision marks a significant step forward in the protection of the LGBTQ+ community in Jackson County,” the press release said. “The conversion ban prohibits any attempts to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity through conversion therapy. Conversion therapy, which has been widely discredited by medical professionals, has been shown to be harmful and often leads to severe mental health issues or worse.”

“It was apparent from the beginning, that no one was ‘for’ conversion therapy, it was about a fair, inclusive discussion that led to strong, bipartisan policy,” said Legislative Chair DaRon McGee. “It is unfortunate that outside influences attempted to divide the legislature for their own political gain, distracting us from the important work of protecting vulnerable children.”

A press release from McGee’s office states this ban is the first of its kind in Missouri.

Legislator Abarca, who is also chairman of the DEI Committee, said: “I am encouraged by today’s events and the Legislature’s actions to pass this important legislation. I must emphasize that the work does not end, and we must as the County do everything we can to continue to stand up and protect our most vulnerable and marginalized communities. I will forever stand in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community.”

“Since December 2022, with the guidance and support of the LGBTQ Community, we have been working to protect children all across Jackson County from this harmful practice,” said Legislator Jalen Anderson. “This is something I have passionately been fighting to achieve, and I am grateful for collective efforts to get us here today.”

“It’s a historic day in Missouri as Jackson County becomes the first county in the state to adopt a conversion therapy ban. I want to thank the Legislature as well as the organizations and community members who advocated tirelessly for this change. Today, I’m proud that we all stand united in making sure our LGBTQ+ youth know they are loved, valued and respected. I look forward to signing this common-sense legislation into law.”

The press release from White’s office adds: “The County Executive is working with supporters to identify the best time and place for a signing ceremony. Until then, the rainbow lighting at the downtown courthouse will remain in place.”

