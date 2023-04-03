Interim prosecutor takes over cases in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES COUNTY KMOV) - The acting St. Charles County prosecutor promised there will not be disruption as to how they handle cases as she takes over temporarily.

Jennifer Barlett is a long-time manager in the office. She became the acting prosecutor after Tim Lohmar abruptly resigned from the post last week.

Bartlett previously served as the prosecutor in Warren County. She said she would ensure a smooth transition.

She said she wants to be in the courtroom, not the corner office, and doesn’t want the job long-term.

The county executive is accepting applications until Wednesday before he appoints a permanent replacement.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.