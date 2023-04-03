Interim prosecutor takes over cases in St. Charles County

St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar resigned last week
By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ST. CHARLES COUNTY KMOV) - The acting St. Charles County prosecutor promised there will not be disruption as to how they handle cases as she takes over temporarily.

Jennifer Barlett is a long-time manager in the office. She became the acting prosecutor after Tim Lohmar abruptly resigned from the post last week.

Bartlett previously served as the prosecutor in Warren County. She said she would ensure a smooth transition.

She said she wants to be in the courtroom, not the corner office, and doesn’t want the job long-term.

The county executive is accepting applications until Wednesday before he appoints a permanent replacement.

St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney Tim Lohmar announces retirement

