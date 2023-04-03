Former St. Louis police employee admits to injuring handcuffed inmate

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A former St. Louis Police Department employee has admitted to injuring a handcuffed inmate.

Court documents state Edward Lamar Barber was working as a prisoner processing clerk at the St. Louis City Justice Center on July 11, 2019, when he pepper-sprayed an inmate and put them on the floor after the inmate reportedly hit another clerk. The inmate complied, was handcuffed, and taken back to his cell.

When the inmate entered his cell, there were no facial injuries, Barber, 42, admitted in his plea deal. While in the cell, Barber admitted to putting his hands on the inmate and forcing him to the ground. As a result, the inmate “suffered fractures to his nose and orbital wall,” read the plea agreement.

Barber pleaded guilty to one felony count of deprivation of rights under color of law, a civil rights charge. His sentencing is set for July 6.

