First Alert Weather Days: Strong storms Tues & Wed

By Leah Hill
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

First Alert Weather:

  • Highs in the upper 70s today and near record heat tomorrow
  • FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Tuesday evening
  • FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Wednesday AM as cold front brings storms

Today: A stalled front is just to our north and winds south of the front are pulling in warm temperatures. Highs today will sit in the mid and upper 70s.

Tomorrow: The warm air increases and temperatures will be borderline record-hitting or breaking. We are forecasting a high of 86°, but the record is only 87°.

First Alert Weather Days from Tues PM - Wed AM. Tuesday night there is potential for storms to develop, especially in northeast Missouri. In St. Louis and surrounding areas, warm air above the surface may prevent storms from developing. However, if storms form, they could produce severe weather. Threats include hail, wind, and isolated tornadoes. Not everyone will be hit by a storm Tuesday, but we all need to have a way to receive warnings. As the cold front comes in Wednesday AM, we’ll have another chance for showers and strong/severe storms. The line of thunderstorms along the cold front will bring more widespread impacts. The main uncertainty for the forecast is the timing of the storms, and whether or not storms develop Tuesday night.

Download the KMOV Weather App: www.kmov.com/WeatherApp

7 Day Forecast

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Days

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer struck, injured by car in Creve Coeur
Officer struck, injured by car in Creve Coeur
SUV crashes into Mobil On the Run in O’Fallon, MO
SUV crashes into Mobil On the Run in O’Fallon, MO
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
25 MAR 2023 - Salt Lake City, UT - St. Louis CITY SC and Real Salt Lake square off during match...
CITY SC takes first loss of season against Minnesota United FC

Latest News

First Alert Weather Days: Strong storms Tues & Wed
Tuesday & Wednesday Are First Alert Weather Days
Tuesday & Wednesday Are First Alert Weather Days
Tuesday & Wednesday Are First Alert Weather Days
Tuesday & Wednesday Are First Alert Weather Days
Tuesday & Wednesday Are First Alert Weather Days
Tuesday & Wednesday Are First Alert Weather Days