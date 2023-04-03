First Alert Weather Days: Strong storms Tues & Wed

First Alert Weather:

Highs in the upper 70s today and near record heat tomorrow

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Tuesday evening

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Wednesday AM as cold front brings storms

Today: A stalled front is just to our north and winds south of the front are pulling in warm temperatures. Highs today will sit in the mid and upper 70s.

Tomorrow: The warm air increases and temperatures will be borderline record-hitting or breaking. We are forecasting a high of 86°, but the record is only 87°.

First Alert Weather Days from Tues PM - Wed AM. Tuesday night there is potential for storms to develop, especially in northeast Missouri. In St. Louis and surrounding areas, warm air above the surface may prevent storms from developing. However, if storms form, they could produce severe weather. Threats include hail, wind, and isolated tornadoes. Not everyone will be hit by a storm Tuesday, but we all need to have a way to receive warnings. As the cold front comes in Wednesday AM, we’ll have another chance for showers and strong/severe storms. The line of thunderstorms along the cold front will bring more widespread impacts. The main uncertainty for the forecast is the timing of the storms, and whether or not storms develop Tuesday night.

Download the KMOV Weather App: www.kmov.com/WeatherApp

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Days

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.