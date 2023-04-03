Festival of Nations to return to St. Louis this August

Festival of Nations at Tower Grove Park this weekend
Festival of Nations at Tower Grove Park this weekend
By Matt Woods
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A festival that attracts more than 100,000 people every year is returning to Tower Grove Park in St. Louis this August, the International Institute of St. Louis announced.

The Festival of Nations will be held August 26-27 in 2023. The International Institute of St. Louis said it is the largest multicultural event in the area.

More than 75 countries will be represented by food and retail vendors, and live entertainment from all over the world will be shown on the main stage. A music and vendor lineup will be announced this summer.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather days have been issued for Tuesday and Wednesday.
First Alert Weather Days: Strong storms Tues & Wed
Officer struck, injured by car in Creve Coeur
Officer struck, injured by car in Creve Coeur
SUV crashes into Mobil On the Run in O’Fallon, MO
SUV crashes into Mobil On the Run in O’Fallon, MO
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
25 MAR 2023 - Salt Lake City, UT - St. Louis CITY SC and Real Salt Lake square off during match...
CITY SC takes first loss of season against Minnesota United FC

Latest News

From left: Ranell Robinson, 43, of Cape Girardeau, is now charged with unlawful possession of a...
More charges filed against 2 suspects in Cape Girardeau Hotshots shooting
New 'drop-in' behavioral health center to open in East St. Louis
New 'drop-in' behavioral health center to open in East St. Louis
1 person killed following shooting in north St. Louis Sunday night
1 person killed following shooting in north St. Louis Sunday night
Deseray Rabb is charged with murder and armed criminal action in a landlord's death from March...
Woman charged in 2022 landlord’s killing