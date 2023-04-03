Festival of Nations to return to St. Louis this August

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A festival that attracts more than 100,000 people every year is returning to Tower Grove Park in St. Louis this August, the International Institute of St. Louis announced.

The Festival of Nations will be held August 26-27 in 2023. The International Institute of St. Louis said it is the largest multicultural event in the area.

More than 75 countries will be represented by food and retail vendors, and live entertainment from all over the world will be shown on the main stage. A music and vendor lineup will be announced this summer.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.