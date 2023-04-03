Episode 228: Take Root Hospitality

A plated dish created by Aaron.
A plated dish created by Aaron.(KMOV News 4)
By Alexis Zotos
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 10:48 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - This week is episode 228 of the Meet St. Louis podcast. For nearly five years, we’ve brought you episodes showcasing the best of our city and region. A city with a food and drink scene that continues to grow.

All the way back in episode 3, we took you inside Vicia, the vegetable-forward restaurant in the Central West, garnering national attention. That attention hasn’t changed. The restaurant continues to receive major recognition but what has changed is the growth for Tara and Michael Gallina with their restaurant group, Take Root Hospitality.

The husband and wife duo are joined by culinary director and partner Aaron Martinez. Aaron joined us on the podcast this week to talk about the growth of not just Vicia, but the other restaurants the team has now opened, including Bistro La Florisian, Winslows Table and Taqueria Morita, which is inspired by his own Mexican heritage and time living and working in California. We talk about the email that brought him to St. Louis, the change in work-life balance in his role and his advice for young chiefs.

