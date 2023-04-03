Dozens of homes damaged, power mostly restored following tornado in Metro East

SALEM, Ill. (KMOV) - A few dozen homes are damaged and a few are considered a total loss after an EF1 tornado struck in Salem, Illinois, according to the mayor. The town is about 70 miles east of St. Louis.

Authorities confirmed an EF-1 tornado hit the small town of 7,000 Friday night, with wind speeds topping 100 mph.

Officials say about a dozen homes received the most severe damage, while three dozen more received less severe damage. Local businesses, including Midwestern Barbecue and Casey’s General Store on South Broadway, also got significant damage.

The damage is concentrated in the southern part of the town, the same location that a tornado hit in 1996. Mayor Nicolas Farley lived in the town back then, and he said comparing the damage between the two storms is “eerie.”

“I kept wanting to know what’s the injury count,” Farley said. “I kept getting zero. I’m checking with the ambulance services. Zero.”

Farley said the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning at 8:09 Friday night.

“Our first indication of a spotted tornado was at 8:14,” he said. “Exactly five minutes later.”

Farley told News 4 he’s been in contact with the state and local leaders on any possible aid the town can receive.

“Right now, there’s not anything we have an immediate need for,” he added. “It’s a slow process and we understand that, so we’re trying to work through it.”

Farley worked through Friday night coordinating the town’s emergency response with the National Weather Service, which sent out surveyors. Ameren crews also worked all-day Saturday to repair the numerous downed power lines in the area. He confirmed of the roughly 380 places without power Friday night, almost all were restored by Monday afternoon.

“The tornado just dropped right down,” Salem resident Kelly Dutton told News 4. “We tried to hurry and get into the house. We turned around with this godawful growling noise. It went through the top of my roof, dropped the bedroom down--living down--and came out of the back attic. By the time we got to the basement, it was done already.”

The Red Cross and locals have been helping displaced people, according to the mayor.

Farley said the Salem, Illinois Area Foundation is the nonprofit collecting money for those affected by the tornado.

Authorities are enforcing a curfew in the affected area from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. The area is bounded by Blair Street to the north, Lake Street to the south, College Avenue to the west and South Marion Avenue to the east.

The town is hosting a volunteer meeting for anyone who wants to help or needs help at the fairgrounds in Salem on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

