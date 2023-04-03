Alleged assault leads to woman’s death in Festus

FESTUS, Mo. (KMOV) – A woman was shot and killed in Festus Friday night.

A 40-year-old woman told officers she shot a 41-year-old woman who allegedly assaulted her in the 400 block of South Fifth Street around 11:30 p.m. First responders attempted life-saving measures after the shooting, but the woman was pronounced dead.

The shooter was taken into custody for questioning but was later released. Police said the investigation is in its early stages and will be turned over to the Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney for potential charges when it ends.

The women’s names have not been released.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.