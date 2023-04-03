4YOU: Upcoming fundraising events for Friends of Kids with Cancer

Karen Korn holding a Friends of Kids with Cancer sign.
(Friends of Kids with Cancer)
By Tori Dorough
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Friends of Kids with Cancer is hosting several fundraising events in the coming months. Proceeds will support the local non-profit in providing educational, emotional, and recreational support to children undergoing treatment for, and survivors of, cancer and blood-related diseases.

You can get involved by attending, sponsoring, or volunteering at one of the many events:

News 4, along with sponsor Mattress Direct, is proud to bring awareness to Friends of Kids with Cancer as our second non-profit in our 4YOU initiative.

Latest News

A Friends of Kids with Cancer patient in the music therapy program.
4YOU: Learn more about Friends of Kids with Cancer
Mattress Direct is hosting a toy drive to benefit Friends of Kids with Cancer through June.
4YOU: Mattress Direct hosting toy drive to benefit Friends of Kids with Cancer
Participants preparing for the American Lung Association's Fight For Air Climb.
Climb to the Top of The Met this Saturday
Laura's Run 4 Kids Logo
Register Now for the 6th annual Laura’s Run 4 Kids