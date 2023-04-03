4YOU: Upcoming fundraising events for Friends of Kids with Cancer

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Friends of Kids with Cancer is hosting several fundraising events in the coming months. Proceeds will support the local non-profit in providing educational, emotional, and recreational support to children undergoing treatment for, and survivors of, cancer and blood-related diseases.

You can get involved by attending, sponsoring, or volunteering at one of the many events:

News 4, along with sponsor Mattress Direct, is proud to bring awareness to Friends of Kids with Cancer as our second non-profit in our 4YOU initiative.

