4YOU: Upcoming fundraising events for Friends of Kids with Cancer
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Friends of Kids with Cancer is hosting several fundraising events in the coming months. Proceeds will support the local non-profit in providing educational, emotional, and recreational support to children undergoing treatment for, and survivors of, cancer and blood-related diseases.
You can get involved by attending, sponsoring, or volunteering at one of the many events:
- Walk with a Friend - April 15, 2023
- Golf Tournament & Auction - May 23, 2023
- Art from the Heart - September 22, 2023
- Fashion Show & Boutique - November 2, 2023
News 4, along with sponsor Mattress Direct, is proud to bring awareness to Friends of Kids with Cancer as our second non-profit in our 4YOU initiative.
