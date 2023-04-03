4YOU: Mattress Direct hosting toy drive to benefit Friends of Kids with Cancer

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Mattress Direct is hosting a toy drive to benefit Friends of Kids with Cancer as part of their sponsorship of News4′s 4YOU initiative.

You can donate a new, unused toy or gift card at any of Mattress Direct’s 14 locations between April 1 and June 30. Find your closest location here.

Friends of Kids with Cancer is a local non-profit devoted to enriching the daily lives of children undergoing treatment for, and survivors of, cancer and blood-related diseases.

You can learn more about Friends of Kids with Cancer and KMOV’s 4YOU initiative here.

