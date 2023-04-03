4YOU: Learn more about Friends of Kids with Cancer

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- News 4, along with sponsor Mattress Direct, is proud to bring awareness to Friends of Kids with Cancer as our second non-profit in our 4YOU initiative.

Friends of Kids with Cancer is devoted to enriching the daily lives of children undergoing treatment for, and survivors of, cancer and blood-related diseases. Their mission is to be an advocate, providing the children and their families with the educational, emotional, and recreational support needed as a result of the long hours of chemotherapy, illness and isolation.

Friends of Kids with Cancer is a non-profit organization that has been serving St. Louis for more than 30 years. They provide essential programs and resources for the entire family – patient, parents, and siblings. With more than 30 programs, kids and their families receive special gifts and celebrations throughout treatment, mental health services, tutoring, expressive therapies, special outings, and experiences, and more, at no cost to families.

According to Friends of Kids with Cancer, more than 375 children are diagnosed with a form of pediatric cancer every year in the St. Louis area alone. They say their mission to make sure these children and their families receive the support and care they need during and after treatment.

Friends of Kids with Cancer relies on community support through general donations, corporate and business partnerships, and volunteers.

Corporations and businesses can support through annual donations, event sponsorships, in-kind service donations, and custom partnerships.

To learn more or donate to Friends of Kids with Cancer, click here.

News 4′s 4YOU initiative benefitting Friends of Kids with Cancer is sponsored by Mattress Direct. You can donate a new, unused toy or gift card at any of their locations through June 30. Click here to learn more and find a Mattress Direct location near you.

