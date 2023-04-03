13-year-old killed after tree falls onto home, officials say

Officials in Ohio said a teen was killed after a tree fell on a home.
Officials in Ohio said a teen was killed after a tree fell on a home.(Source: Warren Township Fire Department)
By Alec Sapolin and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A 13-year-old died after a tree fell onto a home in Trumbull County during storms on Saturday.

The Warren Township Fire Department said the incident happened at a home on Park Road Northwest.

Officials with the fire department said a large oak tree fell onto the home, trapping the teen inside.

Extrication efforts were prolonged due to the stability of the home, which sustained extensive structural damage, officials said.

The teen reportedly died on the scene.

Authorities are conducting an investigation into the teen’s death.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

