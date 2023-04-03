1 person killed following shooting in north St. Louis Sunday night

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was killed in a shooting Sunday night in north St. Louis, according to police.

SLMPD responded to a call for a shooting in the 3000 block of Marcus Avenue around 11 p.m. Sunday, April 2. Officers found the victim inside a home, suffering from gunshot wounds. EMS responded as well and pronounced the man dead. The suspect was identified as a man in his 20s and has not been taken into custody.

The Homicide Division responded and assumed the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866- 371-TIPS (8477).

