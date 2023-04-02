Wrecking crew: Gorman hits two homers as Cardinals slug their way to series win over Toronto

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - There was a lot of talk during the spring about the depth and danger present throughout the Cardinals’ lineup. But as with any team during that portion of the calendar, it can be difficult to parse out whether the premise has merit until you see it in action in games that count.

Well, there’s perhaps no better illustration for the validity of the narrative surrounding the St. Louis lineup than the one the Cardinals provided on opening weekend. St. Louis rapped out 41 hits and scored 22 runs in the three-game set against Toronto, claiming the final game of the series on Sunday, 9-4.

In Sunday’s win, the Cardinals stroked four home runs and had 11 batted balls with an exit velocity greater than 100 mph. Not all of them went for hits, but it was clear with each swing that this group had some ill intentions for those baseballs.

“We’re hitting a lot of balls hard,” Cardinals manager Oli Marmol said. “Guys are taking really tough at-bats. They’re not leaving the zone. They’re making hard contact. Our outs are hard. The overall approach, using the whole field and doing damage. It’s a pretty scary lineup.”

It stands to reason that a lineup containing two of the top three finishers for the previous season’s NL MVP voting would have a leg up on the competition when it comes to fielding a dangerous lineup. But the notion of depth beyond Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado within the Cardinals’ starting nine appears to hold weight through the season’s first series.

In two of the three games on the weekend, the Cardinals had each of their nine starters record at least one hit.

“There are no breaks. That’s the biggest thing, there are no breaks for the opposing pitchers,” Brendan Donovan said. “We also have a team mentality. So if someone gets on, you can move him over, and then the next guy gets him in. You can just pass the baton back. I think that’s the awesome thing about this lineup.”

Perhaps even more indicative of the depth one through nine: All four of the team’s home runs on Sunday came courtesy of players who were in Triple-A Memphis 12 months ago. Brendan Donovan led off the game for the Cardinals with his second home run of the weekend, which led right into Alec Burleson launching an opposite-field shot.

Three pitches into the action and the Cardinals had already tagged Toronto starter Chris Bassitt with back-to-back home runs. The Cardinals kept the line moving with flair.

“I think (when) you see guys in front of you doing well and swinging a hot bat, it brings confidence to you that you can go out there and do the same,” Nolan Gorman said.

Gorman provided the other two home runs for the Cardinals, first launching a majestic 446-foot blast deep into the right-center field bleachers as part of a four-run first inning for St. Louis. Bassitt hung a curveball that Gorman made sure not to miss, walloping it 105.2 mph off the bat.

Our 3rd home run of the inning! pic.twitter.com/oJly4yHseg — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) April 2, 2023

Gorman made Bassitt pay again in the third inning when the right-hander found too much of the plate with an 89 mph fastball. With that swing, Gorman found his way into the St. Louis bullpen for his second homer of the game. It was the kind of day for Gorman that can serve as proof of concept for the changes he made to his game over the past six months.

“We’ve got to go back to his off-season because that’s where it really took place,” Marmol said of Gorman’s transformation at the plate. “He had a really productive off-season. He was tasked with making some changes. And immediately in spring, you could see we had a different player mechanically and, just honestly, his overall personality. There was some confidence to what he was doing... He’s patient, he’s not leaving the zone and he’s doing a lot of damage.”

As for what clicked for Gorman, the Cardinals’ manager has discussed frequently how important it has been for the second-year slugger to address the holes that existed in his swing on pitches in the top of the strike zone. Although Gorman produced 14 home runs and a passable .721 OPS as a rookie with St. Louis last season, it became clear late in the year that the league had established a particular plan of attack against him.

As Brendan Donovan and Albert Pujols flourished down the stretch for the Cardinals, Gorman saw his playing time at second base and designated hitter dwindle before he was eventually optioned back to Triple-A in late September. Somewhat of a forgotten man for the Cardinals at the time, Gorman embarked upon the winter with instruction from the club to revamp his plate approach⁠—and he went out and did it.

Through three games this season, Gorman has four hits in nine at-bats while also drawing four walks. Gorman attributes his improvement in pitch recognition to a better starting position in the batter’s box.

“Landing in a better position to swing earlier so I can recognize pitches,” Gorman said. “From there it’s just getting that good swing off. I’ve got to be in a good position to hit from.”

While spring training in Jupiter, Florida was a time when prospects Jordan Walker and Masyn Winn dominated the headlines, Gorman quietly put together a .911 OPS and offered signs to those paying attention that he was nearing the realization of his own once-glorified prospect status.

Through three games this season, Gorman has four hits and six RBIs in nine at-bats. And after walking just 28 times in 313 plate appearances last season, he’s also drawn four walks on the young 2023 campaign, indicating further proof of his progress over the winter.

“We had a couple of phone calls, we shared some video and some text messages and I thought, ‘Man, this guy looks really good,’” Donovan explained. “I mean, I’ve always thought he looked good, I’ve played with him at every level. But I was like, ‘I think he’s taking the next step.’

“You look at the results, I know it’s early on, but you can see a difference. He’s not missing pitches. He’s staying in the zone. I think all that work that he put in is really paying off, so I’m pumped for him.”

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.