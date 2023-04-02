Tuesday & Wednesday Are First Alert Weather Days

First Alert Weather:

Partly cloudy & warmer Monday, highs into the 70s.

Partly cloudy & windy Tuesday, highs into the 80s

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY Tuesday evening and through the overnight

Overnight: There is a 30% chance for a few spotty showers overnight. We can’t rule out a rumble of thunder, but nothing severe is expected.

Monday & Tuesday: Mainly dry weather with a gradual warming trend under partly cloudy skies.

Tuesday Evening - Early Wednesday (KMOV)

Tuesday-Wednesday Severe Threat:

A First Alert weather day has been issued Tuesday evening through early Wednesday morning for the threat of severe storms.

Our area is in a level 2 to 3 severe threat (of 5 the highest) depending on your location. Threats include wind, hail and even a tornado threat. While many may compare the situation to this past Friday there are some big differences, but one thing in common is the Midwest in general will have ingredients for significant severe weather. Timing issues on when storms trigger is a BIG question mark for us right now, so stick with us for updates.

And please remember that this is Spring, we get strong storms just about every year. We won’t hype the storms, because we don’t want you scared, but we’ll be honest with the chances of severe weather to make sure you’re prepared.

Here’s what we’re seeing as of now...

The atmosphere turns very unstable Tuesday afternoon with a high in the 80s, but no trigger for storms in our area. By evening we *may* see a few storms trigger and if so, these would likely be scattered severe storms. However the forcing for storms may not be strong enough and it could remain quiet until the front arrives. And the front won’t get here until early Wednesday morning (and that timing has shifted a lot lately in the models). And when the front does arrive, the instability (storm fuel) is much lower. However, there still could be a brief line of severe storms early Wednesday morning. So, that leaves us watching Tuesday evening through early Wednesday morning, but waiting for better model agreement in how this plays out.

