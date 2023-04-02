SUV crashes into Mobil On the Run in O’Fallon, MO

By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 11:55 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An O’Fallon, Missouri, business has some cleaning up to do, but not because of the storms.

On Saturday, an SUV crashed into the Mobil On the Run gas station at Bryan Road and Veterans Parkway.

Workers were out after the crash, cleaning up glass from a large window in the front of the store.

No one was seriously hurt and no word yet on what caused the driver to lose control

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunny, Warmer & Not As Windy for Sunday
Sunny, Warmer & Not As Windy for Sunday
Graphic
Gov. Parson declares state of emergency due to severe weather
Storm damage generic
Widespread damage after storm sweeps through Metro Area, Salem, Ill.
Man killed in front of toddler in north St. Louis
KMOV Weather App
Download the KMOV Weather App

Latest News

Residents of Bethalto cleaning up debris from strong winds during Friday’s storms
Residents of Bethalto cleaning up debris from strong winds during Friday’s storms
Salem residents vow to rebuild after tornado rips through city
Salem residents vow to rebuild after tornado rips through city
Officer struck, injured by car in Creve Coeur
Officer struck, injured by car in Creve Coeur
Residents of Bethalto cleaning up debris from strong winds during Friday’s storms
Residents of Bethalto cleaning up debris from strong winds during Friday’s storms