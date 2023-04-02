SUV crashes into Mobil On the Run in O’Fallon, MO

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - An O’Fallon, Missouri, business has some cleaning up to do, but not because of the storms.

On Saturday, an SUV crashed into the Mobil On the Run gas station at Bryan Road and Veterans Parkway.

Workers were out after the crash, cleaning up glass from a large window in the front of the store.

No one was seriously hurt and no word yet on what caused the driver to lose control

