Sunny Sunday, First Alert Weather Days Issued Tuesday-Wednesday
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
First Alert Weather:
- Sunny & Warmer Sunday
- Severe Storms Possible Late Tuesday-Early Wednesday
- Storm Timing Still Uncertain
Sunday & Monday: Mainly dry weather with a gradual warming trend. Not nearly as windy.
What’s next: We’ve issued First Alert Weather Days for Tuesday Evening through early Wednesday. While the timing is still quite uncertain, the ingredients appear to be coming together for at least scattered severe thunderstorms. All storm threats are possible - wind, hail, and even tornadoes. Details are still murky at this point, so check back for updates. Regardless, now is the time to make sure you have a way to receive severe weather warnings and notifications.
