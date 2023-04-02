Sunny Sunday, First Alert Weather Days Issued Tuesday-Wednesday

First Alert Weather:

Sunny & Warmer Sunday

Severe Storms Possible Late Tuesday-Early Wednesday

Storm Timing Still Uncertain

Sunday & Monday: Mainly dry weather with a gradual warming trend. Not nearly as windy.

Tuesday Evening - Early Wednesday (KMOV)

What’s next: We’ve issued First Alert Weather Days for Tuesday Evening through early Wednesday. While the timing is still quite uncertain, the ingredients appear to be coming together for at least scattered severe thunderstorms. All storm threats are possible - wind, hail, and even tornadoes. Details are still murky at this point, so check back for updates. Regardless, now is the time to make sure you have a way to receive severe weather warnings and notifications.

Sign up to receive an email alert for First Alert Days

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.