Spring hours for Missouri Botanical Garden start Monday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Spring is a time of change at the Missouri Botanical Garden.

The garden will once again be open on Mondays starting tomorrow. Favorite attractions like the children’s garden and Tower Grove House are also open for the season.

The Botanical Garden is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. General admission tickets are $14.

