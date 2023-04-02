Residents of Bethalto cleaning up debris from strong winds during Friday’s storms

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Residents of a mobile home park in Madison County are cleaning up Saturday morning after strong winds upended several trees, powerlines and front porches.

The Kickapoo Village Mobile Home Park is home to around 90 trailers, some of which suffered serious structural damage during Friday evening’s storm.

“Several homes have had their porches ripped completely off, one home has its porch off and there’s a hole over the door, so there is damage, major damage,” said Albert Williams, who works as a maintenance technician for the village.

The storm knocked out power for residents as it rolled through, leaving several live wires down on top of homes with people inside, Williams said.

“The fire department and police department got here quick,” he said. “We were able to get everything secured and shut off and amazingly no one was hurt.”

The loss of power left several residents like Christina Nance heading to a hotel for the night. Nance, who requires oxygen, said she was afraid as the storm was overhead.

“You could hear it getting heavier and heavier and then the hail started and it was beating on the windows and you could hear it as the hail was getting bigger and bigger,” Nance said. “The trailer was shaking like crazy and my animals were freaking out.”

Nance’s porch was ripped off of its foundation, landing in the front yard of another home several doors down. Without insurance, she’s worried about the expense.

“A lot of people in here are elderly or disabled and we just don’t have it in the budget financially for home insurance,” she said.

A few doors down, Alecia Peacock was home with her children when the storm hit. Despite not losing power, a large branch from a Bradford pear tree snapped nearby, landing on her roof.

“I don’t even know how to describe it, literally like a strong airplane and whoosh!” she said. “It really scared the kids so we left to stay with my parents who have a basement.”

Williams said after power was restored late Friday night, several transformers blew around 3 a.m., leaving some of the park without power as of 8 a.m. Saturday.

“There was times when I looked out the window that you couldn’t even see across the street it was that bad,” he said. “Hail was coming down and it just cut loose.”

Williams said property management has been in contact with the out-of-state owner, who plans to come to town to help coordinate clean up efforts.

“We’ve had storms before and our trash cans blowing over and stuff but nothing like this,” said Nance. “I’ve never been in anything like this before.”

Nance created a GoFundMe to assist residents with clean up efforts and resources.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.