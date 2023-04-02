Queeny Park hosts first in-person Spring Art Fair in several years

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Organizers say this year’s art fair at Queeny Park was a big success, despite the first night of the show being canceled Friday for severe weather.

Crowds returned Saturday and today to see works by more than 100 artists from across the country.

This was the first in-person art fair in several years because of the pandemic and park renovations.

