Queeny Park hosts first in-person Spring Art Fair in several years

Organizers say this year’s art fair at Queeny Park was a big success, despite the first night of the show being canceled Friday for severe weather.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Crowds returned Saturday and today to see works by more than 100 artists from across the country.

This was the first in-person art fair in several years because of the pandemic and park renovations.

