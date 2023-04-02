Officer struck, injured by car in Creve Coeur

By Kalie Strain
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are looking for a suspect who assaulted a law enforcement officer.

Police told News 4 that an officer was struck by a car at Olive Boulevard and Craig Road late on Saturday night.

A related police presence could be seen at 270 and 364.

Police told News 4 that the officer suffered non-fatal injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated when we learn more.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunny, Warmer & Not As Windy for Sunday
Sunny, Warmer & Not As Windy for Sunday
Graphic
Gov. Parson declares state of emergency due to severe weather
Storm damage generic
Widespread damage after storm sweeps through Metro Area, Salem, Ill.
Man killed in front of toddler in north St. Louis
KMOV Weather App
Download the KMOV Weather App

Latest News

SUV crashes into Mobil On the Run in O’Fallon, MO
SUV crashes into Mobil On the Run in O’Fallon, MO
Residents of Bethalto cleaning up debris from strong winds during Friday’s storms
Residents of Bethalto cleaning up debris from strong winds during Friday’s storms
Salem residents vow to rebuild after tornado rips through city
Salem residents vow to rebuild after tornado rips through city
Residents of Bethalto cleaning up debris from strong winds during Friday’s storms
Residents of Bethalto cleaning up debris from strong winds during Friday’s storms