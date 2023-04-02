Officer struck, injured by car in Creve Coeur
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are looking for a suspect who assaulted a law enforcement officer.
Police told News 4 that an officer was struck by a car at Olive Boulevard and Craig Road late on Saturday night.
A related police presence could be seen at 270 and 364.
Police told News 4 that the officer suffered non-fatal injuries.
This is a developing story and will be updated when we learn more.
