Officer struck, injured by car in Creve Coeur

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police are looking for a suspect who assaulted a law enforcement officer.

Police told News 4 that an officer was struck by a car at Olive Boulevard and Craig Road late on Saturday night.

A related police presence could be seen at 270 and 364.

Police told News 4 that the officer suffered non-fatal injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated when we learn more.

