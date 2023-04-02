Game Day Blog: CITY SC vs Minnesota United FC

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis CITY SC will kick off their sixth match of the season when they face Minnesota United FC at CITYPARK tonight at 7:30 p.m.

CITY looks to expand their winning streak to six straight wins to go 6-0-0 during their inaugural season.

CITY has exploded onto the scene in an inaugural season where many people doubted them. They made history when they won their first four games this season, being the only expansion team to do so. Now, they are in league with 2012 Sporting KC with five straight wins in the first five games of the season for any team in MLS history in the post-shootout era.

As CITY leads the Western Conference in MLS, a few players on the team have made themselves stand out. One stand-out player is CITY goalkeeper and team captain Roman Bürki whose incredible save before the start of halftime against Salt Lake turned the tide of the game and gave Bürki his second clean sheet of the season. João Klauss has also made himself a name in St. Louis by having a goal or an assist in every matchday this season. Klauss has scored five times this season, which trails behind Seattle’s Jordan Morris with seven goals this season.

The moment Klauss officially became a St. Louisan 😏 pic.twitter.com/5Qu8adVwKO — Ravioli Boyz (@stlCITYsc) August 23, 2022

CITY has made themselves at home in the Lou, and fans continue to support them. Today, during the CITY Block Party they host before home games, CITY sold “Ravoili Boyz” merch and changed their Twitter bio to include “Toasted Ravioli Capital of America”, to celebrate the famous St. Louis food. A portion of the proceeds on the Ravioli Boyz merchandise will benefit Operation Food Search.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit @OPFoodSearch and their work to provide food, nutrition education and more to people in our community. pic.twitter.com/XE0phtQtSS — Ravioli Boyz (@stlCITYsc) April 1, 2023

Even Minnesota got into the ravioli fun on Twitter before the game started.

When they start talking about the ravioli ᴀɢᴀɪɴ pic.twitter.com/3I9ucx86fu — Minnesota United FC (@MNUFC) April 1, 2023

St. Louis’ starting 11 for tonight’s match is Roman Bürki, Jake Nerwinski, Tim Parker, Kyle Hiebert, John Nelson, Indiana Vassilev, Eduard Löwen, Tomás Ostrák, Jared Stroud, Niko Gioacchini and João Klauss.

