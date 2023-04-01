Widespread damage after storm sweeps through Metro Area

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Storms swept through Friday night, causing major damage in the St. Louis area and Salem, Ill.

Salem EMA reported there is significant damage from tornadoes in Marion County, Ill. with lots of downed trees, homes, and lines.

Storm damage seen in Salem, Ill. (Brandon Budds | WFCN News)

There were also reports of trees toppled over in Tower Grove in South St. Louis City.

A tree was toppled over in Tower Grove Friday night. (Tree Logan via Twitter)

News 4 will continue to update this story.

