Widespread damage after storm sweeps through Metro Area

Storm damage generic
Storm damage generic(Source: MGN)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Storms swept through Friday night, causing major damage in the St. Louis area and Salem, Ill.

Salem EMA reported there is significant damage from tornadoes in Marion County, Ill. with lots of downed trees, homes, and lines.

Storm damage seen in Salem, Ill.
Storm damage seen in Salem, Ill.(Brandon Budds | WFCN News)

There were also reports of trees toppled over in Tower Grove in South St. Louis City.

A tree was toppled over in Tower Grove Friday night.
A tree was toppled over in Tower Grove Friday night.(Tree Logan via Twitter)

News 4 will continue to update this story.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert: Non-Storm Strong Wind Gusts
First Alert: Non-Storm Strong Wind Gusts
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
Graphic
Gov. Parson declares state of emergency due to severe weather
FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces he is running for president for the third time...
Donald Trump indicted; expected to surrender next week
St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney Tim Lohmar speaks during a news conference Wednesday,...
St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney Tim Lohmar announces retirement

Latest News

Gateway Outdoor Expo returns
Gateway Outdoor Expo returns
New SLMPD contract include raises, bonuses and new police cars
New SLMPD contract include raises, bonuses and new police cars
Gateway Outdoor Expo returns
Gateway Outdoor Expo returns
(Source: MGN)
Thousands without power as storms move through