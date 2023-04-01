Widespread damage after storm sweeps through Metro Area
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 10:07 PM CDT
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Storms swept through Friday night, causing major damage in the St. Louis area and Salem, Ill.
Salem EMA reported there is significant damage from tornadoes in Marion County, Ill. with lots of downed trees, homes, and lines.
There were also reports of trees toppled over in Tower Grove in South St. Louis City.
