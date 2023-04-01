Sunny, Warmer & Not As Windy for Sunday

By Kristen Cornett
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 4:46 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Winds become light & variable overnight
  • Sunny & Warmer Tomorrow
  • Watching for more storms next week

Sunday & Monday: Mainly dry weather with a gradual warming trend.

What’s next: Watching for another storm risk and the potential for strong storms Tuesday through Wednesday. We do not have a First Alert Weather Day for this timeframe, but it is something we are watching closely.

7 Day Forecast

