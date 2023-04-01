New SLMPD contract include raises, bonuses and new police cars

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The City of St. Louis and the St. Louis police union have reached an agreement for a new contract that includes raises and a retention bonus for officers.

“This contract ends the impasse our administration inherited. Approved overwhelmingly by rank-and-file officers, it guarantees strong raises to help keep St. Louis competitive in hiring and retention and strengthens accountability while promoting local control of our police department. The City continues to negotiate with several other unions around wages and antiquated language to improve competitiveness and accountability in other departments.,” said Nick Desideri, spokesperson for Mayor Tishaura Jones

The newly released contract includes 8-12 percent raises which will cost around $18 million and be funded by the city’s general fund. The current city budget allocates $274 million for public safety, which about 46 percent going to police.

The new contract includes $3,000 retention incentives for officers and contradicts the notion that the City of St. Louis is defunding the police.

“The mayor has never used that language. She believes in connecting the right professional, with the right call. Whether that’s our Cops and Clinicians or our 911 diversion program, our goal is to take some of that burden off our police so they can focus on their main job of solving violent crime,” said Desideri.

The contract also includes new police cars. There are 69 vehicles on order which should arrive in late spring and another 36 cars in the budget that has been approved. The contract says the City is committed to providing take home vehicles for officers on the force for five or more years.

The contract is contingent on local control. If lawmakers in Jefferson City pass a HB 702 to take away local control, this new contract will be dissolved according to Desideri.

HB 702 has passed the House and is working its way through the Senate.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.