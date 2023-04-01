Man dies in custody at the Lincoln County Jail

By Kalie Strain
Apr. 1, 2023
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man being held at the Lincoln County Jail collapsed on the floor of his cell and was later pronounced dead early on Friday morning.

Police said just before 4 a.m. on March 31, Jonathan Thomas, 21, had collapsed onto the floor of his cell near the intake desk. According to police, a staff member at the intake desk went to his cell and saw he was unresponsive and asked for assistance. Corrections officers and EMS performed lifesaving measures, and Thomas was taken to the hospital.

Thomas was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Thomas was being held at the jail for a warrant for failing to appear in court on a traffic-related offense. Police said in a press release that they had done a medical evaluation after Thomas’ arrest, and he was cleared from the hospital before being booked into the Lincoln County Jail.

The cause and manner of Thomas’ death are under investigation.

