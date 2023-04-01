Flaherty walks seven but doesn’t allow a hit in five innings as Cardinals beat Jays

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Jack Flaherty’s first outing of the 2023 season fit perfectly with the theme of his morning social media activity.

Ahead of his start Saturday, Flaherty posted a hype video to his Twitter account featuring clips of Heath Ledger’s Joker, the chaotic antagonist from Christopher Nolan’s 2008 film “The Dark Knight” interspersed with various Flaherty pitching highlights.

The outing from the 27-year-old right-hander Saturday had a similar frenzied energy as Flaherty walked seven batters and hit another one with a pitch--all while traversing five scoreless innings without allowing a base hit.

Cardinal pitching walked 10 batters in the game, but St. Louis avoided any damaging swings by the opposition, downing the Blue Jays, 4-1.

In spite of the uneven path Flaherty took to his scoreless appearance and first win of the year, Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol came away encouraged by the way his starter battled through a game in which he clearly wasn’t working with his typical stuff on the mound.

“I’m actually proud of him,” Marmol said. “If you look at that start, he’s got his C-game. He’s not timed up, not synced up. He’s not feeling right just as far as being able to land his stuff and throw the fastball where he wants. He still battled through that. When you look at his ability to keep his composure, I think that’s a big step in the right direction today as far as keeping his cool. Figuring out a way to make an adjustment rather than allowing it to snowball.

“That game could have gotten real ugly in a heartbeat and he didn’t allow it to, so that’s a really nice job.”

Flaherty opened the game like he was about to breeze through it, recording two quick outs on four pitches. But things shifted from there as Flaherty struggled to deliver the fastball to its intended target to the following hitters. Flaherty walked the next three batters he faced as his pitch count began to climb amid inconsistent execution.

“I was frustrated because I had (Matt) Chapman in a count--it wasn’t like I was going 3-0, walk,” Flaherty explained. “It was 0-2, 1-2, just overcooking some pitches. I was a little frustrated with that part, but I knew, I’m getting ahead, I’m doing what I’m supposed to--I’m just not executing when I get to 0-2, 1-2.”

The second inning struck a similar tone, with Flaherty walking the lead-off man before hitting the next batter with a pitch in the second. Flaherty found a way out of that pickle, too. As well as the one in the third inning, which opened with consecutive full-count walks.

Flaherty contended that he didn’t necessarily deserve to get rewarded for how he pitched Saturday, but credited his defense for staying alert behind him despite his inconsistent command on a frigid afternoon at Busch Stadium.

“I don’t know if that’s pitching--seven walks is not pitching,” Flaherty said. “That’s something that’s not going to work over the long run of games. But I was able to get away with it today and make pitches when I needed to. But that’s one of the weirder lines I’ve ever seen. I don’t really expect that out of myself... It’s not ideal.”

Flaherty was followed out of the bullpen by Drew VerHagen and Andre Pallante firing scoreless innings. Jordan Hicks struggled with his own command in an ugly eighth inning that required a Ryan Helsley rescue mission. The Cardinals’ closer stranded two inherited runners after Hicks had walked three batters, allowing one run to score on a wild pitch. Despite more action on the bases in the ninth, Helsley shut the door to earn his first save of the season.

Offensively, the Cardinals couldn’t get much cooking against Toronto starter Kevin Gausman, but they took advantage of a rare window of opportunity granted in the third inning when Matt Chapman mishandled a batted ball by Nolan Arenado and then hurried the throw, sailing it wide of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. at first base.

A two-out cue shot by Nolan Gorman down the third base line then allowed two insurance runs to cross the plate for St. Louis to establish a 3-0 lead. Gorman reached base three times in the game, later recording a pair of walks; the sophomore big-leaguer has reached base in six of nine plate appearances on the young season.

“His ability to lay off against certain pitches, he’s done a really nice job with that, a couple of walks today,” Marmol said of Gorman’s start to the year. “He’s a key to what we’re doing. Leading into this, we weren’t talking about him enough because we’re going to rely on his bat in the middle of that order.”

