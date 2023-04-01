First Alert: Non-Storm Strong Wind Gusts

First Alert Weather:

First Alert Weather Day Saturday through 1PM due to non-thunderstorm winds

Non-storm gusts 40-55 MPG through Saturday morning

More storms possible next week

Saturday: We still have a First Alert Weather Day for Saturday due to the risk of high winds that won’t be associated with thunderstorms. A Wind Advisory is in effect through Saturday morning. Winds between 20-30mph are possible, with gusts as high as 55mph. This is still strong enough to knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured items in yards. Temperatures Saturday will be a little cooler in the 50s.

What’s next: Watching for another storm risk and the potential for strong storms Tuesday through Wednesday. We do not have a First Alert Weather Day for this timeframe, but it is something we are watching closely.

