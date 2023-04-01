Clayton High School senior to perform national anthem ahead of Saturday night’s City SC game

By Caroline Hecker
Published: Apr. 1, 2023 at 9:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -As St. Louis City SC looks to extend its undefeated season Saturday night, a local high school senior will take take to the field to perform the national anthem.

Holly Connor, a senior at Clayton High School, is blind and on the autism spectrum. She said her love for music started when she was young.

“I started singing when I was three and I had perfect pitch and I have instant memory which means if I hear a song, it just, bam, gets in my head...like bam, gets in the cloud.”

In 2019, Connor performed the national anthem at a St. Louis Blues game, along with taking part in more than 30 high school productions and choir performances.

“Music is the thing I gravitate towards,” she said. “Because I’m blind, everything is not visual, it’s audio. Music heals all of my spirits.”

Connor can playing everything from Chopin to Elton John’s ‘Rocket Man’ on the piano, only needing to hear the song one or twice before playing it back perfectly.

As for Saturday night’s performance at CITYPARK, Connor said she’s not nervous at all.

“I’m gonna hit the high note and everybody will applaud as I’m singing,” she said. “It increases the acceptance and inclusion and awareness for people with all kinds of disabilities.”

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert: Non-Storm Strong Wind Gusts
First Alert: High winds through the morning
Graphic
Gov. Parson declares state of emergency due to severe weather
Man killed in front of toddler in north St. Louis
KMOV Weather App
Download the KMOV Weather App
FILE - Former President Donald J. Trump watches the NCAA Wrestling Championships, Saturday,...
AP sources: Trump facing at least 1 felony charge in NY case

Latest News

Community members are honoring the life of a local soldier lost in a tragic Kentucky helicopter...
Rolla community honors local soldier dead in Kentucky helicopter crash
News 4 Throwback: A look at the Go! St. Louis Marathon in 2001
News 4 Throwback: A look at the Go! St. Louis Marathon in 2001
According to police, the crash happened around 2:05 a.m. on I-70 at East Grand Boulevard.
1 person dead following multi-vehicle crash on I-70
Gateway Outdoor Expo returns
Gateway Outdoor Expo returns