Clayton High School senior to perform national anthem ahead of Saturday night’s City SC game

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -As St. Louis City SC looks to extend its undefeated season Saturday night, a local high school senior will take take to the field to perform the national anthem.

Holly Connor, a senior at Clayton High School, is blind and on the autism spectrum. She said her love for music started when she was young.

“I started singing when I was three and I had perfect pitch and I have instant memory which means if I hear a song, it just, bam, gets in my head...like bam, gets in the cloud.”

In 2019, Connor performed the national anthem at a St. Louis Blues game, along with taking part in more than 30 high school productions and choir performances.

“Music is the thing I gravitate towards,” she said. “Because I’m blind, everything is not visual, it’s audio. Music heals all of my spirits.”

Connor can playing everything from Chopin to Elton John’s ‘Rocket Man’ on the piano, only needing to hear the song one or twice before playing it back perfectly.

As for Saturday night’s performance at CITYPARK, Connor said she’s not nervous at all.

“I’m gonna hit the high note and everybody will applaud as I’m singing,” she said. “It increases the acceptance and inclusion and awareness for people with all kinds of disabilities.”

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.