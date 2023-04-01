AP source: NBA, players reach deal for a new labor agreement

(AP) - The NBA will have labor peace for years to come.

The league and its players came to an agreement early Saturday on a new seven-year collective bargaining agreement, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press.

The deal will begin this summer and will last at least through the 2028-29 season. Either side can opt out then; otherwise, it will last through 2029-30.

Among the details, per the source: the in-season tournament that Commissioner Adam Silver has wanted for years will become reality, and players will now have to appear in at least 65 games in order to be eligible for the top individual awards such as Most Valuable Player.

The agreement — struck hours after the league was prepared to exercise its right to opt out of the current CBA on June 30 — doesn’t end the process, but it’s the biggest part of the process.

The owners will have to vote on what the negotiators have hammered out, and the players will have to vote to approve the deal as well. Then comes the actual writing of the document — the most recent CBA checked in at around 600 pages containing nearly 5,000 paragraphs and 200,000 words. Much of it will be the same; much of it will need revising.

