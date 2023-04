ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A person was killed in an overnight crash on I-70 Saturday morning.

According to police, the crash happened around 2:05 a.m. on I-70 at South Grand Boulevard. One person was reported dead, and Accident Reconstruction was requested.

News 4 will update this story once more information has been released.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.