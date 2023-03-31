Two soldiers identified in deadly Black Hawk crash

The soldiers died when two helicopters crashed during a training exercise in Trigg County on Wednesday night.
Two of the nine soldiers who lost their lives during the deadly Black Hawk crash.
Two of the nine soldiers who lost their lives during the deadly Black Hawk crash.
By Carmyn Gutierrez, Tony Garcia and Daniel Smithson
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nine soldiers are dead after two Black Hawk helicopters from Fort Campbell crashed Wednesday night in Kentucky, according to state and federal officials.

“This is a truly tragic loss for our families, our division, and Fort Campbell,” Brig. Gen. John Lubas, a deputy commanding officer for operations at Fort Campbell’s 101st Airborne Division, said. “Our number one priority is caring for the families and soldiers ... Our thoughts and prayers are with these families and soldiers during this difficult time.”

Two of the nine soldiers have been identified.

Caleb Gore, 25

Family members identified Caleb Gore as one of the victims of a crash involving two Fort...
Family members identified Caleb Gore as one of the victims of a crash involving two Fort Campbell helicopters on Wednesday night.

Caleb Gore was from Wayne County, North Carolina, according to his family. He became an airborne medic and studied to become in-flight certified to perform medical treatment in the helicopter.

“He was a loving and wonderful child, everything a father could possibly wish for,” his father, Tim Gore wrote in a tribute. “He was kind, compassionate, and a gentle giant because he was built like a tank.”

His father said seeing Gore come out of a helicopter was one of the “most beautiful things you would ever see.” He called Gore a real-life Captain America.

Caleb Gore left behind his wife, Haleigh.

Taylor Mitchell, 30

Taylor Mitchell
Taylor Mitchell

Taylor Mitchell was from Mountain Brooke, Alabama, according to his family. He had been serving in the military for nine years.

Mitchell left behind his wife, Hayli Jo.

