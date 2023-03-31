Three major league St. Louis sports teams to play this weekend for the first time in years

St. Louis City SC, the Blues and the Cardinals will play in St. Louis this weekend.
St. Louis City SC, the Blues and the Cardinals will play in St. Louis this weekend.(Sara Bannoura)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - For the first time since 2015, three major league St. Louis sports teams will play during the same weekend.

St. Louis has been home to three major league teams in the past. But after the Rams’ exit in 2016, the Blues and Cardinals were the sole occupants of the city. Now, with St. Louis CITY SC as its newest franchise, St. Louis fans will once again be able to experience three of its teams playing in the same weekend.

On Saturday, the Cardinals face the Blue Jays at 1:15 p.m. at Busch. This will be followed by CITY SC’s match against Minnesota United FC at 7:30 p.m., which could see them land a 6-0-0 start to the season. And on Sunday, the Blues play at the Enterprise Center against the Boston Bruins.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friday severe threat wide view
First Alert Weather Day Friday: Afternoon & Evening Storms
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces he is running for president for the third time...
Donald Trump indicted; expected to surrender next week
“I didn’t know it would be so nasty,” Messy exchange with STL alderman candidates caught on video
‘I didn’t know it would be so nasty,’ Messy exchange with STL alderman candidates caught on video
St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney Tim Lohmar speaks during a news conference Wednesday,...
St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney Tim Lohmar announces retirement

Latest News

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras, center, leaves a baseball game with the help of...
Cardinals fumble away Opening Day, Contreras leaves St. Louis debut with a right-knee injury
‘Skipping school today’ Cardinals fans come out in droves for home opener
‘Skipping school today’ Cardinals fans come out in droves for home opener
St. Louis Cardinals' Jordan Walker singles during the second inning of an opening day baseball...
On his first swing as a Cardinal, Jordan Walker rifles a single for first MLB hit
The St. Louis Cardinals and Toronto Blue Jays stand waiting for the national anthem, which was...
Adam Wainwright performs the National Anthem on Opening Day at Busch Stadium