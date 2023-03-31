Thousands without power as storms move through

By Rheanna Wachter
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Strong storms across Missouri and Illinois have left thousands without power Friday.

According to Ameren, 5,579 Missourians are without service and 4,451 people in Illinois are without service as of 6:40 p.m. Friday. In the St. Louis area, there are around 1,700 outages being reported.

Graphic
Gov. Parson declares state of emergency due to severe weather
History of St. Louis Browns on display at the Field House Museum
Man killed in front of toddler in north St. Louis
