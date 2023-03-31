Thousands without power as storms move through

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Strong storms across Missouri and Illinois have left thousands without power Friday.

According to Ameren, 5,579 Missourians are without service and 4,451 people in Illinois are without service as of 6:40 p.m. Friday. In the St. Louis area, there are around 1,700 outages being reported.

Download the KMOV Weather app to stay up to date with severe weather as it happens.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.