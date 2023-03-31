St. Louligans come together to get St. Louis SC tickets for dad diagnosed with brain cancer

By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 4:38 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The St. Louligans recently took to Facebook to ask for community support for a man who was diagnosed with brain cancer.

Dave, a big soccer fan, wanted to go to this Saturday’s St. Louis CITY SC game with his wife and four children. Following the social media post, community members came together to donate six tickets to the family in the fan section, money for them to buy food at the game, and shirts to wear.

St. Louligans say all are welcome in soccer fandom

“Most of us are parents and you just think, I can’t even imagine what that family is going through,” said St. Louligan Brad Demunbrun. So if they can have one day where they just get to be normal, get to have fun, forget about their problems. that’s what we all do when we go to sports. We all forget about our problems. their problems just happen to be really huge.”

Saturday’s game against Minnesota will start at 7:30 p.m.

