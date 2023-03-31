St. Louis area representatives comment on Trump indictment
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Local politicians have started to release statements pertaining to the news of former president Trump being indicted by the Manhattan grand jury Thursday afternoon.
“Every American should be concerned about this blatant political weaponization of the justice system,” said congresswoman Mary Miller of Illinois. “I join many of my constituents in offering my support for President Trump as he fights to defend our democracy from this latest Soros-funded attack on the rule of law.”
Congressman Mike Bost of Illinois called the indictment an “abuse of power and an attempt to influence the 2024 election.”
“Tonight’s indictment of Donald Trump isn’t about the law. It’s about power,” Tweeted Missouri Senator Josh Hawley.
Hawley then Tweeted, “They will regret this.”
