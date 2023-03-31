South City woman gets KIA stolen, ordered to pay suspect’s parking ticket until a News 4 investigation

News 4 getting results after a St. Louis woman got her KIA stolen and was ordered to pay for an illegal parking ticket the suspect was responsible for.
By Melanie Johnson
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - News 4 getting results after a St. Louis woman got her KIA stolen and was ordered to pay for an illegal parking ticket the suspect was responsible for.

“Totally surprised. I guess when the thieves left my vehicle they didn’t park it properly and so now I have the consequences of getting a ticket,” says victim, Crystal Howard.

Howard’s 2020 Kia Seoul was taken in South City and abandoned on a side street in Dellwood.

Despite filing a police report with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, there was a hiccup. The grand theft auto information did not appear in the North County’s Co-op’s database until 12 hours later.

“The notification process for stolen vehicles is pretty spot on. It’s about a 99.9% success rate on how we message other law enforcement jurisdictions,” says Major Ron Martin of North County Co-Operative Police Department.

However, when a North County Co-Op officer found Howard’s vehicle illegally parked and abandoned, the car was given a ticket and the payment was forwarded to her home.

“It’s just not fair. We’ve been through enough as a Kia owner,” says Howard. “Being a Kia owner, you already feel like a victim.”

In April, Howard was summoned to appear in court and pay for the violation that happened while her car was stolen.

“When the license plate was ran it did not return a stolen vehicle to our officer and that’s why it was issued a ticket,” says Martin.

Following the News 4 investigation the ticket will be thrown out and Howard will no longer have to go to court.

“Fortunately for me, getting News 4 involved helped,” she says.

“She doesn’t have to worry about it. We’re going to get it taken care of,” Major Martin says.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friday severe threat wide view
First Alert Weather Day Friday: Afternoon & Evening Storms
31-year-old Matthew Charles Jones of O’Fallon, Mo. is charged with five counts of DWI - serious...
K9 Officer reunites with Lake St. Louis officer after crash involving suspected drunk driver
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
National Weather Service St. Louis radar will be down for a week as potential threat of storms...
National Weather Service St. Louis radar update delayed due to potential severe weather
In 1940, around 700 people in St. Charles County were forced to move after the government...
Forced To Leave | The fight that ensued when hundreds of residents were kicked out of their homes for a war plant in St. Charles County

Latest News

St. Louis family searching for woman last seen in late February
St. Louis family searching for woman last seen in late February
South City woman gets KIA stolen, ordered to pay suspect’s parking ticket until a News 4...
South City woman gets KIA stolen, ordered to pay suspect’s parking ticket until a News 4 investigati
Family of pregnant MoDOT worker killed on the job to proceed with lawsuit
Family of pregnant MoDOT worker killed on the job to proceed with lawsuit
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Waco Regional Airport, Saturday,...
St. Louis area representatives comment on Trump indictment