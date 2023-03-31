Shaw neighborhood school goes on lockdown after man shot nearby

By KMOV Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 3:04 PM CDT
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A school in St. Louis’ Shaw neighborhood went on soft lockdown Friday after a man was shot nearby.

St. Louis police reported a man was shot in the 4200 block of Shaw Avenue just before 1 p.m. He was conscious and breathing while being taken to the hospital.

The St. Louis Public School District told News 4 Mullanphy Elementary was on soft lockdown but will have a normal dismissal.

