Search begins for new St. Charles County Prosecutor after Lohmar steps down

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV) - The search has begun for a new prosecutor in St. Charles County after the abrupt resignation of Tim Lohmar Thursday.

“I am looking for someone who will, as Mr. Lohmar did, to file cases and prosecute vigorously,” said St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann.

Just re-elected last year, Lohmar released a statement Thursday that said he was now stepping down because he “could no longer give this job the energy and attention it requires.”

According to the county charter, his replacement must be a member of the same party. Lohmar is a Republican. They must not hold any other public office, be a resident of St Charles County, be a registered voter for two years, and be a lawyer for at least five years.

“We want to make sure the person will meet the standards we think are necessary, but they will have to convince the people as well,” Ehlmann said.

In the meantime, Elhmann has appointed assistant prosecutor Jennifer Bartlett to run the office.

“I think she’s going to do a super job, she served as a prosecutor in Warren County, so it’s not her first rodeo,” Elhmann said.

The County Executive is accepting applications until this coming Wednesday, but he’s hopeful to know who will be leading the office, soon.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.