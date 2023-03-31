Ramp from EB I-64 to NB I-270 closed this weekend

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The ramp from eastbound Interstate 64 to northbound Interstate 270 will be closed this weekend.

The ramp will close at 9 p.m. on March 31 and reopen by 5 a.m. April 3. During the closure, crews will perform bridge maintenance work.

Drivers can use Route 141 or Lindbergh Boulevard as alternative routes, or continue on eastbound I-64to Spoede, exit at Spoede and take westbound I-64 to get to northbound I-270.

A second closure of the ramp is planned for April 7-10.

