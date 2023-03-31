Pre-match Preview: CITY SC looking to keep undefeated streak alive, facing Minnesota at home

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis CITY SC, the top team in the MLS, returns home this week for a match against fellow Western Conference opponents, Minnesota United FC.

St. Louis is undefeated thus far in its inaugural season. The club is 5-0-0, sitting atop the Western Conference with 15 goals. Minnesota is currently 4th in the conference, with two wins and two draws. This is the third time Minnesota has gone unbeaten through four matches of a season. Although their goal count is a third of what CITY SC’s is, Minnesota has won four of its last six matches against expansion teams.

João Klauss continues to be a major threat offensively as he sits in 2nd place for goals scored, with five so far this season. He is just the sixth player in MLS history to record a goal contribution in each of his first five games in the league. One key for St. Louis this match could be possession. Minnesota has the lowest possession average in the MLS this season at 40.5 percent. CITY SC has held a slightly better 42.4 percent possession thus far.

The match kicks off at 7:30 p.m. at CITYPARK. For more information on St. Louis CITY SC, check out our guide to the 2023 season.

