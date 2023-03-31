Pre Game Preview: Battlehawks head to Houston to face Roughnecks

Quarterback A.J. McCarron talking to media after the Battlehawks vs. Renegades game at the Dome.
Quarterback A.J. McCarron talking to media after the Battlehawks vs. Renegades game at the Dome.(KMOV)
By Joshua Robinson
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 5:43 PM CDT
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis Battlehawks are on the road again to take on the Houston Roughnecks on Sunday, April 2nd.

The Battlehawks (4-2) are coming off a huge win against the Las Vegas Vipers, 29-6, setting a season high in scoring. Quarterback AJ McCarron completed 23 out of 29 passes, throwing for 236 yards and three touchdowns. Receiver Darrius Shepherd caught seven passes for 79 yards and two touchdowns.

As they prepare for week 7, the Battlehawks will face a tough 4-2 Roughneck team. The Roughnecks are coming off a 26-37 loss against the D.C. Defenders. They are first in the XFL South, and the Battlehawks are second in the XFL North.

The game will start at 1 p.m. Fans can watch the game on ESPN or ESPN+.

