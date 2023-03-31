Police officer rescues residents, dogs from burning home

An Anne Arundel County police officer is captured on camera rescuing people and dogs from a house fire in Maryland. (ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (CNN) - A Maryland police officer was in the right place at the right time.

Anne Arundel County police released body camera video of an officer helping residents during a house fire on March 22.

Officials say the officer was driving through the neighborhood when he came upon the fire.

The officer rushed to knock on the door and alerted the homeowner, who was inside at the time.

He then went to the neighbor’s home and told them their house was also catching on fire.

Police say because of the officer, everyone, including the first homeowner’s dogs, made it out safely.

No injuries have been reported.

The fire department was called and crews quickly put out the flames.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Friday severe threat wide view
First Alert Weather Day Friday: Afternoon & Evening Storms
31-year-old Matthew Charles Jones of O’Fallon, Mo. is charged with five counts of DWI - serious...
K9 Officer reunites with Lake St. Louis officer after crash involving suspected drunk driver
Dairy Queen announced it will be offering Blizzards for 85 cents on select dates in April.
Dairy Queen selling 85-cent Blizzards for limited time in April
National Weather Service St. Louis radar will be down for a week as potential threat of storms...
National Weather Service St. Louis radar update delayed due to potential severe weather
In 1940, around 700 people in St. Charles County were forced to move after the government...
Forced To Leave | The fight that ensued when hundreds of residents were kicked out of their homes for a war plant in St. Charles County

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump announces he is running for president for the third time...
Donald Trump indicted; expected to surrender next week
Trang Le of Orlando, right, and Maria Korynsel of North Palm Beach show their support for...
Trump indictment throws 2024 race into uncharted territory
An Anne Arundel County police officer is captured on camera rescuing people and dogs from a...
Officer rescues people, dogs from house fire
A balloon with names of the victims is seen at a memorial at the entrance to The Covenant...
Funerals set for Nashville school shooting’s 6 victims