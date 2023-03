ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A shooting that took place outside a South City social club left a man hospitalized in critical condition.

The shooting took place at the 8500 Block of S. Broadway, at the Raging Bull Social Club. The 30-year old victim was unable to give a statement to police due to his injuries.

This investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.