Lindbergh High School Band Musicthon to raise money for Alex’s Lemonade Stand

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The Lindbergh High School band is holding a 36-hour music marathon to raise money for Alex’s Lemonade Stand.

The marathon started at 7 a.m. Friday and will go until 6 p.m. Saturday. A livestream of the marathon can be watched here.

Since 2014, the Musicthon has raised more than $30,000 to fund childhood cancer research.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.