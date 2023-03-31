Lindbergh High School Band Musicthon to raise money for Alex’s Lemonade Stand

Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 2:35 PM CDT
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – The Lindbergh High School band is holding a 36-hour music marathon to raise money for Alex’s Lemonade Stand.

The marathon started at 7 a.m. Friday and will go until 6 p.m. Saturday. A livestream of the marathon can be watched here.

Since 2014, the Musicthon has raised more than $30,000 to fund childhood cancer research.

